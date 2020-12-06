Mason City schools expect bump in COVID-19 numbers after Thanksgiving

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The district is doing whatever it can to remain in school, but one of the big reasons it decided to move grades 5-12 back to a two-day 50% hybrid learning schedule was related to staffing issues. When 100% of the students were back for a short period of time and COVID-19 numbers were increasing, the district was having a tough time staffing buildings.

The state of Iowa’s qualifications for when a building or district can apply for the continuous learning waiver are when the county’s transmission rate is over 15% and the absenteeism within a building or district is over 10%.

“It’s really now about staff absences for us. That would probably determine if we were going to move a building to continuous learning,” Versteeg said. “We’re not able to just put an exact number on it or an exact percent on it. Because it’s just circumstantial and depends on the buildings, what positions and what’s going on in the buildings.”

According to the Iowa Department of Education, 33 districts have applied to move to continuous learning since the start of the year.

A couple weeks ago, the West Fork Community School District moved their high school students to continuous online learning for a short period of time.