Mason City schools expect bump in COVID-19 numbers after Thanksgiving

The Mason City Community School District reported 27 new student cases and 11 new staff cases for this week in its weekly COVID-19 tracker dashboard released on Friday.
But those numbers may not tell the whole story.
Superintendent Dave Versteeg says that the district expects numbers to be higher over the next couple weeks because of the time off during Thanksgiving break.
“What I can tell you in the short term is, there’s always this lag between what happened last week and what happens this week,” Versteeg said. “I think we’re still in that lag/lul period.”
Versteeg and Cerro Gordo County Public Health expect the numbers to increase in the second and third week after a holiday weekend.
Numbers remained similar this week to the weeks prior to Thanksgiving, according to Versteeg.
“It may be a short-lived situation because of the lag, but staff wise we’re no worse than we were before Thanksgiving,” Versteeg said. “But it’s also impacted our decision to remain in the two-day 50% hybrid through Lincoln, John Adams and the High School through the winter break.”
As of Friday afternoon, the 14-day rolling average of positive tests for Cerro Gordo County sits at 20.4% and the district’s average of student absenteeism related to illness was only at 2.4%.
The district is doing whatever it can to remain in school, but one of the big reasons it decided to move grades 5-12 back to a two-day 50% hybrid learning schedule was related to staffing issues. When 100% of the students were back for a short period of time and COVID-19 numbers were increasing, the district was having a tough time staffing buildings.
The state of Iowa’s qualifications for when a building or district can apply for the continuous learning waiver are when the county’s transmission rate is over 15% and the absenteeism within a building or district is over 10%.
“It’s really now about staff absences for us. That would probably determine if we were going to move a building to continuous learning,” Versteeg said. “We’re not able to just put an exact number on it or an exact percent on it. Because it’s just circumstantial and depends on the buildings, what positions and what’s going on in the buildings.”
According to the Iowa Department of Education, 33 districts have applied to move to continuous learning since the start of the year.
A couple weeks ago, the West Fork Community School District moved their high school students to continuous online learning for a short period of time.
Superintendent Mike Kruger says the district didn’t need to apply for the state’s waiver, as the district just moved a select group of grade levels online – not an entire building.
For now, the Mason City district will remain in the hybrid learning plan for grades 5-12. But the potential of rising numbers is something the district is concerned about with only a few weeks left until winter break.
Versteeg and CGPH are both urging members in the community to do their part, especially during the winter break for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Wear masks, wash hands and don’t go out if you’re feeling sick.
“We’ve got to mind those every day,” Versteeg said. “It’s not just I did it last week, or I did it yesterday – I’ve got to do it tomorrow and the next day, because it’s what we all need everybody to do. We’re all in it together.”
