Mason City schools deal with struggling remote learners

“It hasn’t stood out as an issue as much as the ability to complete work for us,” Pecinovsky said. “That’s how we’ve been approaching it. Working with the students to help them work through the content for the expectations for the assignment.”

Although students getting work completed hasn't been too big of an issue compared to years' past, the struggle lies within delivering the work once it's done. It's a new thing to complete work and turn it in on time only through the internet.

If a remote learner is struggling, principals or teachers will give tutorials on the technology platforms, have a conference with the family and contact the student about potential obstacles, Pecinovsky said.

Other ways the district helps is through feedback on the students' work, personalizing study tables, meeting with an interventionist and establishing office hours for the student to reach out to their teacher.

At the start of the school year, the district assessed students to see where they were academically in comparison to the standards based on grade level.

Students in the lower elementary levels were most impacted by the disruption to their education with the impact to mathematics greater than the impact to literacy.