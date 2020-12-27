Mason City schools deal with struggling remote learners

A little more than 1 in 10 students in Mason City schools are learning strictly online, according to the district.
And like many others across the nation under similar circumstances, the district is seeing students struggling to earn passing grades.
Nationwide, middle schoolers have seen a 300% increase in failing grades, and students with disabilities and language barriers have seen an over 100% increase. Forty percent of students in St. Paul Public Schools in Minnesota are earning failing grades, according to an article in the Daily Mail.
The number of remote learners who are choosing to learn strictly online in Mason City is 12%. The district declined to provide specific data on the number of students who were either not logging in for class or failing.
"I would say that we are experiencing similar circumstances as others are around the country,” Mason City Director of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Pecinovsky said. “We also have been proactive in our response to it.”
Pecinovsky said she doesn’t want to lump all the groups of failing or absent students together, as the district takes a case-by-case approach to each student.
“We’re reaching out to our families, first and foremost,” Pecinovsky said. “Working with the families and the students to better understand the reasons for the barriers to their participation in the learning.”
In some cases, the issues have revolved around technology. The district resolved some of those problems this fall by using money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to provide wireless hotspots for those without access to the internet.
The Clear Lake district is also having trouble with remote learners who are absent and failing. Of the high school students who are learning online, those who’ve been unsuccessful, and are failing classes, aren’t logging into their computers and showing up for class.
"I know we said we were going to give people that option, but what we’re finding is we’ve got some people that are, kids that are really struggling,” Superintendent Doug Gee said. “It’s not working for them and their parents aren’t forcing them to come back when it’s not working.”
For remote learners at Mason City, the struggle isn’t necessarily getting those students to attend class online.
“It hasn’t stood out as an issue as much as the ability to complete work for us,” Pecinovsky said. “That’s how we’ve been approaching it. Working with the students to help them work through the content for the expectations for the assignment.”
Although students getting work completed hasn't been too big of an issue compared to years' past, the struggle lies within delivering the work once it's done. It's a new thing to complete work and turn it in on time only through the internet.
If a remote learner is struggling, principals or teachers will give tutorials on the technology platforms, have a conference with the family and contact the student about potential obstacles, Pecinovsky said.
Other ways the district helps is through feedback on the students' work, personalizing study tables, meeting with an interventionist and establishing office hours for the student to reach out to their teacher.
At the start of the school year, the district assessed students to see where they were academically in comparison to the standards based on grade level.
Students in the lower elementary levels were most impacted by the disruption to their education with the impact to mathematics greater than the impact to literacy.
“If we find that students are struggling in a particular standard that you would expect them to have mastered in a grade level or content area, then we are going to provide that just-in-time learning to fill that gap and then we move on,” Pecinovsky said. “Because they’re still entitled to the learning for this year.”
Currently, the district is taking a hybrid approach for grades 5-12, and a more full-time in-person approach for the K-4 grade levels. Leaders in the district haven’t been shy in the past about how they feel about face-to-face learning.
“In this circumstance, we believe that in-person learning is better than online learning,” Superintendent Dave Versteeg said earlier this year. “We are really committed to keeping kids in school as much as we can.”
Bob Farrace, spokesman for the National Association of Secondary School Principals, told the Washington Post that he’s heard from educators across the country who say they’re working themselves to the bone to keep students learning and achieving.
“But with so many challenges at once,” he said, “it’s like they’re holding back a tidal wave with a broom."
