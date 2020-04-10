Mason City schools budget yields lower property tax rate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With no discussion and unanimous consent of those attending, the Mason City Community Schools Board of Education approved the district's $82.6 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21 at its April 6 meeting.

The vote came after a public hearing in which participants could call in to ask questions or make statements. No one spoke.

Though passage of the budget would seem to indicate a completed process, with school districts that is not case. Here are the details of the FY20-21 budget and what happens next.

HOW WILL IT AFFECT MY PROPERTY TAXES: School districts are only a portion of your overall tax bill, but the proposed district tax rate is 14.16595 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $1,416.60 annually, or about $118 a month.

IS THAT MORE OR LESS THAN LAST YEAR: Less. Last year's proposed rate was 14.260007 and was based on the state delivering a 2.06% increase in aid to the district over the previous year. But the final tax rate ended up being 14.41970.