Mason City schools budget yields lower property tax rate

With no discussion and unanimous consent of those attending, the Mason City Community Schools Board of Education approved the district's $82.6 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21 at its April 6 meeting.
The vote came after a public hearing in which participants could call in to ask questions or make statements. No one spoke.
Though passage of the budget would seem to indicate a completed process, with school districts that is not case. Here are the details of the FY20-21 budget and what happens next.
HOW WILL IT AFFECT MY PROPERTY TAXES: School districts are only a portion of your overall tax bill, but the proposed district tax rate is 14.16595 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $1,416.60 annually, or about $118 a month.
IS THAT MORE OR LESS THAN LAST YEAR: Less. Last year's proposed rate was 14.260007 and was based on the state delivering a 2.06% increase in aid to the district over the previous year. But the final tax rate ended up being 14.41970.
WHY THE CHANGE: That's the difficulty with school district budgeting. School districts sometimes must approve a budget before the state Legislature sets the amount of money it is sending districts. Last year (and this year) was such a case, which is why the tax rate is first proposed and then finalized when the district knows exactly what it's getting.
COULD IT CHANGE AGAIN: Yes, it could. The COVID-19 pandemic will almost certainly affect the revenue the state receives, and that in turn could impact what school district's receive. Remember, Gov. Kim Reynolds in her state of the state address requested an additional $100 million for education. The state House and Senate agreed on a figure slightly less than that - about $90 million. The reality of the pandemic could change that again.
WHERE IS THE MONEY GOING: Instructional costs have increased 3.1% year over year and represents the biggest piece of the district's budget pie at $38.2 million. Within instruction, the greatest increases came from Student Support Services, where spending increased 23% to $2.5 million. Administration remained relatively stable with an increase of less than $50,000 year over year.
WHAT ABOUT THE NEW AUXILIARY GYM/POOL PROJECT: Voters in March approved allowing the district to use its SAVE revenue – money the district gets from the state's penny sales tax for the field house project. At this point, it will not impact property taxes.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.