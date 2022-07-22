 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City Schools Announce High School Interim Activities Coordinators for 2022-2023 School Year

Mason City Schools is pleased to announce that Curt Klaahsen and Matt Berkley will serve as

Interim High School Activities Coordinators for the 2022-2023 school year. Curt and Matt are

longtime employees of the district and have experience in the area of managing and scheduling

activities. The position became open in July with the resignation of Tracy Johnson. Curt and

Matt will concentrate on bringing steady leadership to the activities department centered around

doing what is right for our students, parents, and programs. Mason City Schools will begin the

search process for a new Activities Director in December of this year.

