Mason City school wins $10,000 and 500 packs of Crayons

“It’s so embedded in our culture, and it can be a great way for students to enhance their learning and to enhance their communications skills and opportunities for them to grow socially and emotionally and academically,” she said.

Millsap was told Jefferson Elementary was the grand prize winner in mid-December, and the final winners of the contest were publicly announced at the end of December.

The school has a whole list of ideas for what to use the $10,000 for, including art supplies and to add some outdoor musical instruments, but Millsap said they want to price out each item on the list and get feedback from the staff on what to prioritize.

“Because $10,000 is a lot of money, but it can also go very fast,” she said. “I want to make sure that we’re hitting what our teachers feel is the biggest priorities for our students and is going to be used the most frequently.”

Glowaski said they want to enhance their “calming spot” so students can “productively express themselves and calm down and just regulate their emotions” and add student-led, student-inspired murals throughout the building.