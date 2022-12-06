Mason City school facility construction to see completion in 2023

An end to facility construction is in sight for the Mason City Community School District.

Bergland & Cram architect Scott Smed gave the Mason City School Board a construction update on the Mason City High School athletic facility project at Monday night's committee of the whole meeting. Smed said the pool and fieldhouse are expected to open early in 2023.

"Construction is actually making a lot of progress right now. It's looking much more finished today," said Smed.

Tile work on the natatorium has been completed, the lane line reels installed, and all of the painting is done. The seating is also installed on the upper level of the pool area.

Elements still being completed are the railing system, drain covers, and interior and exterior glazing. With final pieces coming in late December and installed during the first two weeks of the new year, the pool might have the green light soon.

"That means come January that space should be available," said Smed.

Both locker rooms should be complete by the start of the year, making the entire natatorium space complete, according to Smed.

Several spaces await flooring installments, like the multipurpose room and the lobby area. Signage is slowly being installed in multiple areas as well.

Painting of the fieldhouse should be complete by the end of the week, Smed said. After completion, prep work will be done to install the rubber flooring. That should start in January to meet the early March completion date.

One space that is completed and in use is the weight room.

Mason City Facilities Supervisor Todd Huff offered an alternative completion timeline Tuesday, which pushes the project three weeks back from the dates Smed gave.

Mason City High School opens new weight room to students The Riverhawks have the green light to pump some iron in their new weight room.

School board director Carol Dettmer asked about an exterior natatorium wall panel that faces the highway being scuffed. Smed said there is some unacceptable touch-up paint on the panel, and they are working with the manufacturer to determine how to handle it.

"What we want to do is make sure that we have the right solution. There will inevitably be nicks and scuffs that will happen over time that will have to be fixed on the other panels. We want to make sure that whatever this solution is, it is a final solution and will look right," he explained.

School board director Katie Koehler asked about a wall graphic that will be installed showing a collection of Mason City athletics. Smed said it is an ongoing process trying to find photos in which no one person is identifiable but are more generic.