Mason City school employees gather before year starts

Class was back in session for Mason City teachers and staff on Friday.

Around 450 Mason City school employees gathered at the high school football stadium before kicking off the 2022-23 year. Several speakers took the mic to speak on a variety of subjects pertaining to the new school year.

Mason City Education Association vice president CarolAnn Eppens and Superintendent Pat Hamilton gave words of encouragement and goals that employees could strive for.

“When you build a great culture, the other stuff follows everything else,” said Hamilton. “So remember the mission, school starts with students. When they walk down those halls, you greet students. You make them feel welcome. You make them feel important and you’ll feel a lot better too.”

The meeting went over annual details about human resources and health related issues, like blood borne pathogens.

Along with annual information, district employees were given car decals with the new Riverhawk logo. Mason City High School Student Senate members talked about the mascot and how it was a new chapter for them.

District employees got a sneak peak at new pep cheers, which will be introduced to students, and played games against each other as well.