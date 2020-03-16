Mason City School District working out logistics to feed students who need it

The unknown.

During a special meeting of the Mason City Community School District on Monday morning, that's what administration officials attempted to address as much as they could. The unknown. The next steps they would need to take in the wake of Gov. Kim Reynolds' recommendation on Sunday that Iowa schools close for four weeks following the discovery of "substantial community spread of COVID-19" in the state.

Food concerns

Over the course of the nearly hour-long meeting, Superintendent Dave Versteeg said that the district's immediate focus and top priority following the governor's decision was getting food out to kids.

"We all agree, food is number one," Versteeg made clear. And though every mechanic of needed deliveries wasn't worked out in the initial meeting, officials acknowledged that they have adequate supplies to stretch out over several weeks if they need to.