Mason City School District searchs for new John Adams principal

The Mason City Community School District is starting the process to look for a new principal at John Adams Middle School.

Current JAMS Principal Jerry Siglin has turned in an early retirement request for 2022-23, according to a Dec. 19 agenda item. Siglin has given 26 years of service to Mason City and was named Middle School Administrator of the Year by the Iowa Student Council and School Administrators of Iowa in October.

The Mason City School Board will review all of the early retirement requests, including Siglin's, and possibly approve on Monday. The process to find a new leader at JAMS is in the early stages and the search will be done by the district itself.

According to a report from Superintendent Pat Hamilton, staff were invited to complete a survey of what they are looking for in a new principal. Hamilton said on Friday they had 50 staff members submit answers.

A survey will be sent out to parents with JAMS students for their input on the qualities they want in a leader and their expectations for the school. Students will also be given a survey for the qualities they want in a new principal.

“I am hoping to hear from as many as possible,” said Hamilton.

Teachers and support staff will be asked to serve on interview hiring committees and administrators and community members will be asked to serve on the interview panel. Hamilton’s report also details that advertising for the position will happen around the upcoming break.

Hamilton said the district will cut off applications around mid-January and the process will hopefully be completed by the end of January or early February.