Mason City School District focuses on next steps - food, medicine

According to Mason City Community School District Human Resources Director Tom Drzycimski, a number of hourly employees, such as counselors, will continue to be paid.

"The concern is with people hired after July 2018 who are currently only being paid for a day's work," Drzycimski said. He later added that he'd be in contact with necessary union officials.

Again, though no clear solution was reached, administration said that they would continue to work on what they know while fielding pertinent questions from concerned staff.

Broader concern

A less tangible but no less pertinent issue for many in the room was just allaying fears.

Numerous staff members recognized the importance to answer as many questions as they could without giving wrong information or speaking to something they didn't know for certain. As one person in the room put it: "Teachers are scared and just don't know what's going to be next."