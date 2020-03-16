Mason City School District focuses on next steps - food, medicine

The unknown.
During a special meeting of the Mason City Community School District on Monday morning, that's what administration officials attempted to address as much as they could. The unknown. The next steps they would need to take in the wake of Gov. Kim Reynolds' recommendation on Sunday that Iowa schools close for four weeks following the discovery of "substantial community spread of COVID-19" in the state.
Food concerns
Over the course of the nearly hour-long meeting, Superintendent Dave Versteeg said that the district's immediate focus and top priority following the governor's decision was getting food out to kids.
"We all agree, food is number one," Versteeg made clear. And though every mechanic of needed deliveries wasn't worked out in the initial meeting, officials acknowledged that they have adequate supplies to stretch out over several weeks if they need to.
One idea that was raised was to possibly set up grab and go meals for the kids that would most need them. As for where to start, officials suggested working off of the lists of children already receiving free and reduced lunch would give them a good head start on addressing the food issue. Versteeg then expanded on that.
"If you need a meal, call and we'll put you on the list."
Later Monday afternoon the district issued a press release outlining the free lunch program for the community. See page A2 for details.
Medical issues
Along with the food issue, administration officials also recognized the potential need the district would have to get medicine out to kids who require it. The realization being that, for a day or two, students could get by with what they have at home but for a longer period of time their parents would likely need to pick up the reserves left in the hand of relevant school staff.
Similar to the discussion on meals, staff suggested that parents could pick up the medicine in question but no definitive decision was reached during the meeting.
Even with mass closures in multiple states throughout the country, pharmacies have been spared so the potential for that sort of disruption in Iowa is minimal.
Payment
Close behind food and medicine for the district administrators in the discussion was the issue of payment to certain employees.
According to Mason City Community School District Human Resources Director Tom Drzycimski, a number of hourly employees, such as counselors, will continue to be paid.
"The concern is with people hired after July 2018 who are currently only being paid for a day's work," Drzycimski said. He later added that he'd be in contact with necessary union officials.
Again, though no clear solution was reached, administration said that they would continue to work on what they know while fielding pertinent questions from concerned staff.
Broader concern
A less tangible but no less pertinent issue for many in the room was just allaying fears.
Numerous staff members recognized the importance to answer as many questions as they could without giving wrong information or speaking to something they didn't know for certain. As one person in the room put it: "Teachers are scared and just don't know what's going to be next."
And to minimize that fear as best as he could, Versteeg gave a maxim that guided much of the meeting and will likely be how the School District works through an unprecedented moment: "Think twice and act once in this process."
