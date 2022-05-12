Mason City School District announces summer food service program

Mason City Community School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program for the 2022 summer.

According to a press release, meals will be provided to all children, without charge, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at a first come, first served basis.

Meals will be served from May 31 to August 19, Monday through Friday. There will be no meal served on July 4.

The following are the sites serving meals:

Harding Elementary - Lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Lincoln Intermediate - Lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

YMCA - Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon and a snack at 3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

