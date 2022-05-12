 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City School District announces summer food service program

  • Updated
Roosevelt lunch 2

A file photo from June 2021, a student carries away a lunch sack she picked up at Roosevelt Elementary.

Mason City Community School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program for the 2022 summer.

According to a press release, meals will be provided to all children, without charge, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at a first come, first served basis.

Meals will be served from May 31 to August 19, Monday through Friday. There will be no meal served on July 4.

The following are the sites serving meals:

  • Harding Elementary - Lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
  • Lincoln Intermediate - Lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
  • YMCA - Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon and a snack at 3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
