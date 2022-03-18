Mason City School Board set to determine next school mascot

The next mascot for Mason City will possibly be decided at next week's school board meeting.

The Mason City City School Board is scheduled to meet on Monday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. It is scheduled on the agenda that Mason City High School Student Senate will present their recommendation based on the votes of students. The school board will then decide whether or not to approve the recommendation.

The three mascot finalists that students voted on was: the Majors, the Monarch, and the Riverhawks. Students voted which on was their favorite on March 10 before spring break.

"Mohawks", the previous mascot, was retired in November. The decision would end the use of the name at sporting events and on merchandise. Over the long term, building signs and school décor will also be scrubbed of the name, as the district assesses costs related to rebranding.

After a Dec. 6 presentation by members of the Facebook group “Mason City Mohawk Save the Name,” the name-change topic was put back on the agenda as an action item for Dec. 20. The school board upheld its original decision at that meeting.

At the early February committee of the whole meeting, the school board discussed the plan proposed by the Mason City High School Student Senate to pick a new mascot. School board directors had similar opinions that finding a new mascot should be student led.

Mason City School Board refines public participation policy The public participation policy for the Mason City Community School District has had a slight change to clarify who "interested patrons" are.

The school board meeting on Monday is a regular meeting, meaning there is an opportunity for public participation through open forum and public comments. The public participation policy, also known as policy 213 in the board policy manual, details how both work and who it is intended for.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette.

