Mason City School Board set to determine next school mascot

  • Updated
  • 0

The next mascot for Mason City will possibly be decided at next week's school board meeting.

The Mason City City School Board is scheduled to meet on Monday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. It is scheduled on the agenda that Mason City High School Student Senate will present their recommendation based on the votes of students. The school board will then decide whether or not to approve the recommendation.

Mohawks 1 -Old gym wall

2018 file photo: The "Mohawks" moniker was retired in December 2021, and will be scrubbed from school interiors and merchandise. A new team name is scheduled to be selected Monday.

The three mascot finalists that students voted on was: the Majors, the Monarch, and the Riverhawks. Students voted which on was their favorite on March 10 before spring break.

"Mohawks", the previous mascot, was retired in November. The decision would end the use of the name at sporting events and on merchandise. Over the long term, building signs and school décor will also be scrubbed of the name, as the district assesses costs related to rebranding.

People are also reading…

MC School Board 2-7

In this file photo from February 2022, the Mason City School Board received an update about the new mascot and discussed student senate plan for finding a new one.

After a Dec. 6 presentation by members of the Facebook group “Mason City Mohawk Save the Name,” the name-change topic was put back on the agenda as an action item for Dec. 20. The school board upheld its original decision at that meeting.

At the early February committee of the whole meeting, the school board discussed the plan proposed by the Mason City High School Student Senate to pick a new mascot. School board directors had similar opinions that finding a new mascot should be student led.

The school board meeting on Monday is a regular meeting, meaning there is an opportunity for public participation through open forum and public comments. The public participation policy, also known as policy 213 in the board policy manual, details how both work and who it is intended for.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

