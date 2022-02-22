Mason City School Board refines public participation policy

The public participation policy for the Mason City Community School District has had a slight change to clarify who "interested patrons" are.

Policy 213, also known public participation policy, details how citizens are able to speak at school board meetings through open forum and public comments. Monday night, a qualification was added to the policy as it pertains to open forums.

At its Jan. 4 committee of the whole meeting, the Mason City School Board discussed refining the term so the time allotted for the forum can be designated for only those with ties to the district, as opposed to the general public.

"I think our intent with the previous policy was always that it's limited to community members and it just wasn't written the best or clear to everyone," said board president Lorrie Lala during the Jan. 4 meeting.

Superintendent Dave Versteeg told the school board he would bring the board a draft policy that helps narrow what "patrons" mean. The school board had a first reading of the policy during the Jan. 17 meeting and had a second reading on Monday night.

The policy now reads "public comment shall be limited to those individuals with direct ties or relationships to the district, including residents and/or taxpayers of the district, personnel, staff or vendors who work or contract to do business for or with the district (regardless of their residence) or families from outside the district who open enroll their children into the district. The Board, in its sole discretion may elect to allow someone outside of these identified categories to speak to the Board, however in electing to do so, the district is not establishing any precedent or past practice for any future approvals."

A few residents, all from Mason City, addressed the board about the update to policy. Connie Dianda asked for clarification as to whether the policy allows for out-of-town alumni or residents' invited experts to speak.

Tom Stalker had thoughts on alumni as well.

"I think it's critical that the alumni gets a chance to speak, just because they have an investment in the school system," said Stalker. "They may live out of town, [but] I think it's critical, because our alumni gives donations."

Fellow Mason City resident Le Anne Clausen de Montes told the board that she was in favor of the policy. "I think it will be very helpful. I have been deeply concerned this year with the focused attacks on school boards and educators, not just here but across the state and nationwide," said Clausen de Montes.

