Mason City School Board receives diesel and natural gas update

When a lower price on diesel and natural gas presents itself, the Mason City Community School District will jump on it.

The Mason City School Board was given a presentation at its Monday night meeting on the changing diesel and natural gas markets and 2022-23 contracts.

"It's not an easy time. I'm at the point where I just want to make sure we have some diesel and we don't ever run short," said Transportation Supervisor Randy Meyer.

The school district bought into a short-term diesel contract in June, around the time the supply ran out.

The district pays for half of the fuel, and North Iowa Bus Company, which has a contract with the school district, covers the rest. The school district purchases the fuel for the buses since it receives a 32 cent tax rebate.

"It's been a hard time buying diesel from basically last fall until now. The prices have not gone down at all, so you're waiting to see if it goes down, and it never did," said Meyer.

Meyer said he and several others talked with a broker from Kansas City for guidance on how to proceed. What was developed was just buying a set amount of gallons that day due to how unstable the diesel situation currently is.

"We bought enough diesel to get us through like the middle of November, which was 15,000 gallons. That'll get us through the trips and stuff that are happening in September and October," said Meyer.

Meyer said he paid $4.69 per gallon, with tax rebate removing a portion of the cost. It is the highest amount the district has ever paid for fuel but ensures the district will have a supply.

Meyer said he would visit with Board Secretary Cherie Yoder and Superintendent Pat Hamilton if something comes up, or possibly jump into a contract to get through the end of the school year.

Mason City works with a company to purchase natural gas using forecasts, according to Energy Manager Rich Patras. Patras typically purchases 25% to 50% of the district's natural gas in February or March and then another 25% in September. Most of the gas is used during the "winter strip," or during part of October, November, December, January, February and a part of March.

"This year was quite unique. March came around, and gas prices were terrible. We wait and we waited," said Patras. "I said we have to do something. We cannot continue (to wait)."

The district's most-recent purchase of natural gas was in July at $8.56 MMbtu, according to Patras. It is the highest price the district has ever paid for gas.

Patras predicts the district will spend $270,000 for natural gas for the 2022-23 school year.

"We've made the right decision and like Randy (Meyer) was saying, it's not a good situation," said Patras.

Both Meyer and Patras mentioned weather or supply issues can lead to further price spikes. Markets have been relatively calm recently, and both want to purchase now and avoid negative factors like a natural disaster resulting in a bump in prices.

"We don't have control over some things, and that is one thing we don't have control," said board director Alan Steckman.