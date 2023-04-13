The Mason City School Board held a marathon of a special meeting Wednesday night for the purpose of hearing testimony for and against the administration’s recommendation that the board make cuts to the district’s school nurses.

At the meeting on March 20, the board voted to reduce school nurses’ hours, agreeing to a plan that would see the nurses’ time cut in each of the buildings to fewer than one full-time equivalent (FTE), bringing the current number of 8 FTE nurses down to 6.475.

Currently, the nurses are scheduled to work 320 hours per week, this cut reduces that to 259. 20 of those hours were cut from the full-time nurse position at Pinecrest Center, where the most severe developmental and behavioral intervention is needed. The district approved limiting Pinecrest’s nurses hours and, under the plan, there would be one trained medical professional on site from 8:30am to 12:30pm, even though students are there until 3:30.

Jean Schulz is the school nurse assigned to Pinecrest. She says the students there can “hit, punch, scratch, bite, and self-harm.”

“Every crisis is a medical concern. What happens at 12:30, when I have to leave?”

Both the national and state associations of school nurses support a full-time nurse in every school building.

Also among the nurses imploring the board to reconsider was Jolene Schweitzer, who works at Jefferson Elementary and has more than 10 years of experience with the district.

Schweitzer said that “…[to] make a plan blind without complete information will have direct impact on…four students in this district who call me ‘Mom.’ With a cut of nearly 20% to my salary, I could no longer provide for my children, we will have to scrutinize the after school activities they love.”

The board ultimately voted to remove the individual contracts of school nurses Julie Fritz, Jolene Schweitzer, Michelle Lamers, Michelle Fredricks, Jean Schultz, and Mary Hanna effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year, but the administration says they will potentially offer reduced time contracts for the nurses now that the board’s decision has been made. Director Brent Seaton was the sole “no” vote.

The nurses left the emotional meeting with more questions than answers, as they now enter contract negotiations while the district shuffles the coverage of the nurses at the district’s nine campuses.

As the Globe previously reported, the administration said they were looking to make up $1.2 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds no longer available. Those funds were received by school districts to mitigate the expenses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Pat Hamilton added that the five-year projections of the district that factor in the trends of declining student enrollment and rise in employee pay and benefits, all factored into the decision.

“We’re projecting we could lose up to 15 students per year,” said Hamilton. “Every decision we make has a financial decision that just happens over one year, it happens over the next five years…and that’s what we’re using to make these projections.”

Adjusting the contracts for retaining all eight nurses but moving them to the 6.475 FTE marker would amount to a savings of $83,805, according to the district.

After the vote, while the board was still in session, Director Katherine Koehler said “this is just for the vote to get rid of the contract…there needs to be a plan that is presented to the board.”

Jason Enke, who represented the nurses on behalf of the Iowa State Education Association, said that “[Koehler’s] comments show that they are voting to approve something with no plan in place in how to address it…there’s no question that the district has the money to have full-time nurses next year and they don’t know what the impact is going to be by not having them, but they’re willing to move forward without it.”

The Mason City School Board meets next in regular session Monday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building at 1515 S Pennsylvania Ave.

