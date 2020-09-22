Mason City school board gets final fieldhouse estimate

The number is $25.89 million.
The Mason City Board of Education met and discussed the high school's natatorium and fieldhouse addition, and return-to-learn plans moving forward on Monday night.
At the Sept. 7 board meeting, Bergland and Cram gave an extensive review of the fieldhouse addition plans, but could not give an estimate for the project. Board members said the budget was in the mid-$20 million range.
On Monday, Superintendent Dave Versteeg shared what the estimated cost for the addition would be. The projected total budget for the full construction project scope is set at $25,890,000. If necessary, the project can cut or add up to $704,000 in changes.
"The current estimate for construction is $23.21 million," Versteeg said. "The planned contingency amount is $1 million and then the estimated design team fees, or Bergland and Cram's fee, are right now estimated at $1.68 million. So the total all-in estimated cost is $25.89 million."
The district would be able to pay as much as $26.2 million for the project using a combination of Secure an Advanced Vision for Education money and existing physical plant and equipment levies.
The natatorium features an 11-lane pool with a second level mezzanine and seating area. The pool area will also feature new locker rooms, bathrooms, a trainer's room and a classroom area.
The fieldhouse on the east will feature a 200-meter indoor track and three different multi-purpose courts, along with other amenities like a batting cage and long jump pit.
There will also be a central lobby area with concessions and multi-purpose rooms.
Final bids for the project are due on Oct. 19 and financing will be finalized in late October. Versteeg says after the board finalizes finances and bids in late October, ground-breaking on the project can occur any time after. The project is expected to take 18 months to complete.
"So I know last time we met, it seemed like it was too good to be true," Versteeg said. "They're beautiful. This is going to be a fantastic facility for the money that we've talked about since we began the project. It's really coming together nicely."
Versteeg also shared COVID-19 data with the board and gave an update on return-to-learn plans moving forward. He says that later in the week, he is planning on sending out information about moving back to in-person learning.
When Mason City announced in August that it was going to a hybrid form of learning in the fall, Cerro Gordo County's positive test percentage was sitting around 10%. On Monday it was 4.7%. In the COVID-19 data, it was learned that only six students had tested positive in the first four weeks of school.
Because of low testing numbers within the district and a low positive test percentage in the county, board members were hoping to see the school return back to in-person learning.
"The deep cleaning, the mask-wearing, the physical distancing, it's working," Jodi Draper said.
Versteeg responded and said that the school is already making plans to return to school in a more full-time manner. Updates will be sent out to parents later in the week and announcements will be made in staggered times based on the school building.
"It's definitely do-able and I think we're at a position where we're going to make plans and start sometime around October 5 and move forward from there," Versteeg said. "As things improve, I don't have a date where we would be 100% back, but we're going to just keep working towards that."
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
