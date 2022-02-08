Mason City School Board discusses student senate plan for a new mascot

First steps towards a new Mason City mascot will be student led.

The Mason City School Board received an update and discussed future mascot plans during Monday night's committee of the whole meeting.

In November, the Mason City School Board decided to step away from the "Mohawk" mascot. With the decision, the name was discontinued immediately at athletic events and merchandising. Over the long term, building signs and school décor will also be scrubbed of the name, as the district assesses costs related to rebranding.

After a Dec. 6 presentation by members of the Facebook group “Mason City Mohawk Save the Name,” the name-change topic was put back on the agenda as an action item for Dec. 20. The school board upheld their original decision at that meeting.

The plan proposed by student senate is to send out surveys to determine what criteria should be met when it comes to picking a new mascot and to take suggestions from students as to what the mascot should be.

The two surveys would then be compared to one another to look for suggestions that meet the design criteria, according to Superintendent Dave Versteeg.

The predicted date for the final vote closing would be on March 11 and the top choice would be presented to the school board on March 21. Versteeg and curriculum director Bridgette Wagoner would give additional oversight and help consult student senate.

Board director Carol Dettmer asked if mascot submissions had to be in a certain form. Versteeg answered the submissions could be either electronic or physical copy.

Versteeg said the issue student senate discussed was the idea of how do they control the vote, deciding ultimately to stick with students. "My plan was to leave it to students with some guidance," said board president Lorrie Lala. "We don't want people, we don't want races. There is certain criteria that they can't pick. That was always my intentions, like how it happened the first time."

There was discussion about what grades should be able to have a final vote on selecting a new mascot. Board vice president Peterson Jean-Pierre suggested it should be for eighth to twelfth grade since they would be most impacted.

Board director Brent Seaton and Dettmer said they would like to see voting be broad and for the community. "I really like the idea of the high school students or those to be high school students guiding that then having everybody pitch in at the end," said Seaton.

Jean-Pierre said it would be a community effort since kids from those grades will have conversation with peers to shape ideas and what they want.

Criteria suggestions discussed among the directors included gender neutral characteristics and something that represents Mason City schools as a whole and not just athletics.

The student recommendation has to be fully approved by the board according to Versteeg.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.