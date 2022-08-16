Mason City School Board determines 2023 legislative priorities

The Mason City School Board had a tough discussion on Monday night.

The board selected and ranked several legislative priorities to submit to the Iowa Association of School Boards. The selections help establish the IASB's priorities for the 2023 session of the Legislature.

"To any public member who is watching this, we really truly do want all of this. We want our schools to be the very best," said board director Carol Dettmer.

Each school board that participates in the process prioritizes up to four resolutions to submit to IASB. The Mason City School Board ranked the seven options from highest to lowest priority.

Opposing school choice/private school initiatives, public school priority. Adequate school funding/state supplemental assistance/closing the district cost-per-pupil gap. Student opportunity equity/resources for at-risk or low-income students. Mental health services. English-language learner increased weighting and more years of state contribution to ELL student services. Teacher, administrator and staff shortage. District authority -- Home rule in Iowa Code 274.3 requires liberally construing the statue to effectuate the purposes of local control.

These legislative issues are carried over from the 2022 session or have been raised by member districts, according to the survey school board members discussed. The IASB legislative process involves all school board members in Iowa.

Submitted resolutions will be reviewed by the IASB board of directors before being debated and adopted by the IASB Delegate Assembly at its annual meeting Nov. 16 in Des Moines. A board director will represent the district at the meeting.

All of the school board directors were in agreement about the top two priorities. From there, directors discussed where they felt the other options should go. Multiple times in the discussion it was mentioned they felt all of the priorities are important to Mason City.

"All of it. We want all of it," said board director Cindy Garza.