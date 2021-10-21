Mason City school board candidates answer community's questions in Wednesday night forum

Mason City community members convened in the Mason City High School FEMA Room on Wednesday for the school board candidate forum.

Hosted by the Mason City Education Association (MCEA), close to 60 people heard from the six candidates. There are two races for at-large directors: one for a four-year term and one to fill a two-year vacancy seat.

For the four-year term seats, voters are tasked with selecting three candidates. The individuals running are Carol Dettmer, Constance Dianda, Cindy Garza, Jacob Schweitzer and Alan Steckman. Schweitzer and Steckman are incumbents.

For the two-year vacancy seat, Peterson Jean-Pierre is the only one running for the position. Jean-Pierre was originally running against Cristy Tass, who had a fault in her paperwork and was ultimately allowed to campaign for the position by the Mason City School Board’s Objections Committee. Shortly after the ruling, Tass announced she dropped out of the race.

Audience members who attended submitted questions before the forum for the candidates to answer.

The first question of the night asked what the role was of the teachers' unions in the Mason City public school system. Jean-Pierre started out, saying their role was to be a partner and work with the school board.

Schweitzer brought up his own personal experience in a leadership role in a union while working at the Mason City Fire Department. He added the main role was working on issues between management and employees.

“It is usually an issue that is brought forward from one of the members, and is this employee being treated fairly?” said Schweitzer. “Does their contract treat them fairly or does their contract meet the expectations?”

“I think the role of a union is there to the benefit of everybody around them, not only to those in the union. I think it gives a framework to work around, so it structures the pay for everybody,” said Garza.

Garza told the audience about her 11-year experience in a union while working for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and losing the union. She added that people feel more secure by having a union while working.

Drawing from biblical references, Dianda compared the board sitting as “King Solomon” and the union is there to represent the teachers.

“In different decisions, there might have to be some compromise when you have two opposing forces. Like I said about King Solomon, you will have to choose what is best for both sides,” said Dianda.

Dettmer was in alignment with Garza, in saying that unions play a role in providing a structure for teachers. She added a union provides a louder voice to teachers and helps in bringing issues to the school board.

“Teaching is hard. So I think our union is there to provide unity among our teaching staff,” said Dettmer.

Steckman talked about his own personal experience negotiating among three different unions while he was a postmaster. Steckman also said it was important to have a strong union.

A question that challenged all candidates was if they believed systemic racism exists in the Mason City School District. If they did believe so, candidates were asked to follow up with what steps they believed should be done to address it.

Dettmer said she struggled with the idea of whether the school system was systemically racist but fully believes that racism exists.

“If I am going to answer this honestly, yes I have seen this in the high school and I have seen it in some of the other schools. Is it unfortunate? Absolutely. And we need to work with policy and that teachers will continue to be there for our students,” said Dettmer.

How to define systemic racism was different according to each person you talk to, said Steckman. He added he believed racism exists, but he doesn’t know if it is systemic in the school district.

“To define systemic racism is essentially a system that operates to one race that is superior to every other race. We just acknowledge that we do have minorities within our school system. But to base that solely in our school district is hard. Systemic racism is something that is higher than just the school district,” said Jean-Pierre.

Schweitzer followed up after Jean-Pierre, saying he knows that racism is out there and he has heard it. He added he believes that there is no district policy that condones racism or hate toward LGBT individuals.

“Our children are not born racist, they learn it,” said Schweitzer.

Garza referenced issues that have happened to her husband, who is Hispanic, through social media or in person. She said racism is taught to children by individuals in their life.

“Are our schools systemically racist? I will say no. Are there some racist people? Yes. Are our kids bullied in school because of their race? I don’t know, I haven’t been in there,” said Dianda.

Dianda added her church experience, where kids play and interact with each other without issues. She said the schools need to teach them the same attitudes as they were when they are at a young age, to “respect others and to respect God.”

Early voting for school board and other local community positions has already begun. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

