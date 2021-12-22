 Skip to main content
Mason City School Board asking for input on superintendent search

Mason City Schools Administration Building

The Mason City Community School District administration building is seen on South Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Mason City School Board is requesting community stakeholder input on the search for a new superintendent.

The school board has recently hired Grundmeyer Leader Services to support in the personnel search following Superintendent Dave Versteeg's announcement last month that he plans to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, according to a press release.

The search will begin immediately and conclude with a new hire in February.

Dave Versteeg

Versteeg

The requested community feedback is for what "desired qualifications" are most important in a candidate to ensure a good fit for the district. The school board encourages narrative insights and the ranking of personal and professional priorities for the new superintendent.

The survey is anonymous unless you want to provide your name. The stakeholder survey will be end on Dec. 29. To share your thoughts, go to https://tinyurl.com/MasonCitySuptSurvey.

The search team will produce a general report based on the information gathered in this survey, which will be shared with the school board.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

