Mason City School Board approves purchase of social studies curriculum

New social studies materials will be coming to the Mason City School District.

The Mason City School Board approved the purchase of new social studies curriculum for grades kindergarten through sixth grade Monday night, part of the curricular rotation cycle.

The new curriculum was presented to the school board during the June 6 committee of the whole meeting. Committee members, made up of teachers, instructional coaches, and Curriculum Director Bridgette Wagoner walked the board through the process of finding new curriculum.

The committee began meeting in the fall of 2019 to find a new social studies program and determine a direction. The group had to make sure it was addressing new standards the Iowa Board of Education adopted in 2017.

Along with state standards, the committee developed its own criteria. The criteria to review curriculum was: standards and objectives, student needs and inclusivity, navigation, activities and materials, assessments, lesson structure and pacing, and motivating and engaging students.

Kindergarten through fourth-grade teachers on the committee and all fifth- through sixth-grade social studies teachers piloted two programs to evaluate materials. The committee presented Wagoner their recommendation in the spring of 2022.

Inquiry Journeys from publishers inquirED was selected as the next curriculum. The curriculum was noted to be all online, which means there is no need to purchase new textbooks and makes it easy for teachers to assign to Google classroom. Teachers noted in their presentation that it is a rigorous curriculum but does take a bit of time to cover a lesson.

The total cost of the curriculum is just over $170,000 with most of the cost coming from digital access. The purchase provides curriculum for the next six years. Money for the curriculum comes from the 2022-23 budget and the material would be adopted in the 2022-23 school year.

"It was tricky to find a good social studies option. I was thrilled that we found one that we had some consensus and that we felt that the quality really was aligned with promising practices of social studies," said Wagoner in early June.

Grades seventh through 12th were part of a social studies curriculum adoption last school year.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

