Mason City School Board approves purchase of math curriculum

The math is equaling to new curriculum at the Mason City School District.

The Mason City School Board approved the purchase of new math curriculum for grades sixth through eighth on Monday night. Buying the math materials for these grade levels is part of a curricular rotation cycle.

The new curriculum was presented to the school board during the May 2 committee of the whole meeting. Committee members, made up of middle school math teachers and instructional coaches, and Curriculum Director Bridgette Wagoner walked the board through the process of finding new curriculum.

The process of finding the new curriculum started in spring of 2020. Major focal points with teaching math is studying the major works, solid conceptual understanding, and applying what students learn. Math teachers at the middle school level piloted three different curriculums to see what they liked best and engaged students.

After explaining all the changes in teaching math and the curriculum piloted, the committee recommended Illustrative Mathematics from publishers McGraw-Hill and Kendall Hunt. The curriculum from both publishers are the same just slightly different materials.

Sixth grade, Pinecrest, and Mason City Virtual Academy grades sixth through eighth would use the McGraw-Hill version. Seventh and eighth grade will use the the Kendall Hunt version.

The cost of six year digital and print textbook from McGraw Hill is close to $40,000, the six year digital and consumable kit from Kendall Hunt is just over $10,000, and the professional learning will be $20,000. Paying for the curriculum will come from the 2021-22 budget. The textbooks would be adopted for the 2022-23 school year.

Purchasing the curriculum part of the districts plan to increase math proficiency in the seventh through ninth grade. Spring 2022 ISASP data on the math test showed 44.71 percent proficiency in seventh grade, 35.92 percent proficiency in eighth grade, and 39.17 percent proficiency in ninth grade.

"We got to take those kids where they are and figure out how to move them forward, not just pass them on from grade to grade," said Wagoner in early May.

Wagoner said at the previous meeting the current curriculum for those grade levels were "not up to par." The purchase of the new curriculum is meant to address math proficiency.

High school will be up for new math curriculum next year according to Wagoner.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

