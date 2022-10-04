Mason City School Board approves agreement for outdoor recreation opportunity

Mason City students will have the opportunity to participate in a range of outdoor recreational activities.

A memorandum of understanding with Wayne's Ski and Cycle was approved by the Mason City School Board during a special meeting Monday. The partnership provides access to outdoor recreation and instruction.

"The high school physical education (program) is trying to do lifetime fitness, the idea of being fit throughout life," said Superintendent Pat Hamilton.

Services and equipment from Wayne's Ski and Cycle will be available to students who are enrolled in the "Outdoor Pursuits" class. Students now have the opportunity to learn how to snowshoe, cross country ski, and bike.

Wayne's Ski and Cycle will provide the bicycles, helmets, snowshoes, and cross country skis, pending availability, for students to use. The store will provide training on how to properly care for and use the equipment for teachers and students, according to the memorandum.

Mason City Community School District will be in charge of storing and maintaining all equipment used in the class. Any equipment that is lost or stolen will be the district's responsibility.

The school district will pay Wayne's Ski and Cycle a one-time payment of $30,000 for the equipment use and training during the 2022-23 year. Funding for the equipment are not coming from general funds but from Title IV, which is known as Well-Rounded Education Funds, according to Hamilton.

"Title IV funds guidelines enable school districts to sign agreements with outside entities to provide student training and equipment for well-rounded educational opportunities," said Hamilton via email Tuesday.

Hamilton added that at the end of the equipment's lifetime, there may be options for the district to purchase.