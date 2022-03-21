Mason City School Board approve recommendation of "River Hawks" mascot

Now presenting to you, the Mason City River Hawks.

The Mason City School Board approved Student Senate's recommendation of the mascot name River Hawks at the Monday night meeting. The recommendation came from student voting on three mascot finalists on March 10. The mascot finalists were the Majors, the Monarchs, and the River Hawks.

"Mohawks", the previous mascot, was retired in November. The decision would end the use of the name at sporting events and on merchandise. Over the long term, building signs and school décor will also be scrubbed of the name, as the district assesses costs related to rebranding.

After a Dec. 6 presentation by members of the Facebook group “Mason City Mohawk Save the Name,” the name-change topic was put back on the agenda as an action item for Dec. 20. The school board upheld its original decision at that meeting.

At the early February committee of the whole meeting, the school board discussed the plan proposed by the Mason City High School Student Senate to pick a new mascot. School board directors had similar opinions that finding a new mascot should be student led.

Student senate members Grant Bohls, Alexander Shipman, and Lainna Duncan presented to the school board the recommendation. All three took turns explaining the process and how the recommendation was made. 61.4% of the student votes was for the River Hawks option.

"Ultimately the decision is now the board's. We have tried to do this process as fairly as we possibly could and as unbiased. While it probably wasn't perfect, I think we can be proud of what we did," said Bohls.

A couple school board members mentioned that they supported the student's recommendation of River Hawks. Board director Brent Seaton said he was a good opportunity for the school leaders to lead this process but he didn't consider the amount of pressure on students.

"I probably hadn't fully considered potential pressure associated with (selecting the next mascot), so I want to apologize for that and also thank you for taking on that pressure," said Seaton.

Mason City High School Principal Dan Long was allowed to give a few words about the students that worked on the process of finding the next mascot.

"I just wanted to take a moment again to just commend our students for what they've done. I think they truly a great example of leadership and practice that we hope to be at any level," said Long.

Board director Alan Steckman gave a motion to adopt the recommendation "River Hawks" as the next mascot and board director Cindy Garza seconded the motion. All were in favor of adopting the recommendation.

A few during open forum spoke on the mascot agenda item, stating that the issue should be tabled until a physical signed copy of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe was in possession. "Mason City Save the Name" creator Tom Stalker was one that was in favor of tabling the mascot agenda item. Stalker also gave reasons why he wasn't in favor of any of the three mascot finalists.

"We just need to keep the Mohawk name and if you don't want an Indian on there or feather or anything, use a hawk," said Stalker. "It's no different than River Hawk. If not, I also believe it needs to be tabled."

Mason city junior Benjamin Lorence, who took part of the mascot selection process, said he could not see any other option where the process could of been better during open forum.

"These three nicknames are the result of hard work of our students and fair voting. I hope that you guys honor our hard work and our ideas and hopefully vote on a new mascot," said Lorence.

Shipman told the school board the Student Senate would transition and begin working on a ceremony to retire "Mohawk" and welcome in the new mascot. Dates of the ceremony are not yet determined.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette.

