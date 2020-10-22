 Skip to main content
Mason City Salvation Army taking applications for Toys For Tots, food assistance
The Mason City Salvation Army is now taking Toys For Tots applications for those seeking help with holiday needs such as gifts and food.

Applications will be mailed or sent electronically this year due to COVID-19 and can be obtained by calling 641-424-4031.

Distribution will be by appointment only Dec. 14-18 at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center at 747 Village Green Drive SW. Masks are required for pickup. 

