But for those who won’t be traveling to celebrate the holiday with their family or friends, the Mason City Ecumenical Community Christmas Dinner may provide an alternative to being alone.
“It’s available to anybody and everybody,” said Jeff Taylor, First Congregational United Church of Christ office manager.
The annual dinner, which is hosted by local churches, has offered North Iowans a place to go for food and companionship on Christmas Day for decades.
This year, the dinner will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 100 First St. NE, in Mason City.
The meal includes roasted turkey, oven-roasted ham, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, green beans, coleslaw, cranberry sauce, tea rolls and apple or pumpkin pie, which will be prepared by congregation volunteers with assistance from Hy-Vee East and Smithfield Foods. Water, lemonade and coffee will also be available.
The church is expecting about 600 people for the dinner.
“We will enjoy having them in our church and welcome them,” said Gail Schurtz, a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ.
The meal, which is free to the public, is made possible thanks to the generosity of area businesses, organizations and individuals who make monetary and in-kind donations.
Dozens of volunteers from area churches and the community will set up, serve, entertain and clean up the day of the event.
“It’s truly a labor of the community for the community,” Schurtz said.
The dinner rotates locations each year. Last year’s event was held at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
For those unable to attend the dinner, a “shut-in delivery service” will be available during the event. Individuals must call 641-423-0105 and leave a message before noon on Monday, Dec. 23, to make arrangements.
The drop-off and entrance to First Congregational United Church of Christ’s fellowship hall is the south door. The elevator is available through the alley door.
