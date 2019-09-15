At its annual agenda-setting on Sept. 4, the Mason City Council made blight mitigation and reporting one of its top priorities for the forthcoming year.
As City Administrator Aaron Burnett unequivocally said, "Blight. Blight. Blight. Blight. Blight."
But for the city's Development Services Department that focus has been consistent.
"It’s always been our priority," Development Services Director Steven van Steenhuyse said.
Requests
Since the year started, the city has had more than 900 code enforcement requests (through August). Out of all of those, two cases have gone to court and no citations have been issued.
According to van Steenhuyse, a lot of the problems that come up can be resolved by neighbors just talking with each other.
"If it’s not a particularly egregious situation, if no one’s complained about it, we’ll put it on the backburner and get to it when things calm down. And that’s hard for some people to understand because the problem that they see is in their neighborhood," van Steenhuyse said.
He went to add that the city isn't interested in punishment when it comes to code enforcement, it's interested in compliance. And it can't punish people for tastes.
"We can’t be the pretty police. If somebody calls and says my neighbor is painting their house yellow with polka dots that’s ugly, I agree, but we can’t do anything about it," van Steenhuyse made clear.
How it goes
But if it is more than just a matter of bad taste, there is a general process that the city follows.
First, city officials will research a complaint to see if it is founded.
If it clears that initial hurdle, the city will contact the property owner and give them 30 days to comply. Within that 30 days, the property owner is supposed to let city officials know what they’re going to do to bring the property into compliance.
Supposing there's radio silence for the 30-day time span, the city can then send a second letter saying that the owner has three-to-five days to contact them. When that doesn't happen, the case can be referred to City Attorney Randy Nielsen. And if all that doesn't produce anything then the city will write a citation and can go to court.
Van Steenhuyse said that, generally, the city has to deal with more rental property issues.
"We’re talking about either rental properties that are not being maintained by the tenants or it’s vacant and the landlord is not taking care of it," he said.
Other options
When all else fails, or if the tenants of a residence are having their health, safety or welfare threatened, the city can white tag a building.
Notably, that happened with a multi-unit building in Mason City in December 2018 when inattentive landlord issues made it such that alleged mold and asbestos put the 50 or so tenants, several of whom were low-income veterans, at risk.
Housing Inspector and Zoning Administrator Ray Quayle white tagged the place after noticing a litany of problems and tried to work with the city's housing authority as much as possible to give tenants time. But still multiple residents said that they felt rushed and didn't understand why they were being asked to vacate.
One newer enforcement-related initiative that the city has started in the past few months is based on a decision by the state Supreme Court.
There's a section of the Iowa Code that allows the city to petition the court, if a particular property is abandoned and is not secured, to give the title for the property to the city, free and clear. If the owner won’t bring it up to a habitable state, then the city can go ahead and move forward.
In Eagle Grove, the city alleged that two properties owned by Cahalan Investments were abandoned and in an "advanced state of disrepair" and asked for a transfer of ownership from the LLC to the city under Iowa Code 657A.10A which lays out how and when a city can petition for the title of a property. While a district court dismissed the city's petitions, the Iowa Supreme Court affirmed Eagle Grove's decision.
According to van Steenhuyse, the city has already used that method for a property on South Taft Avenue and has 12 similar cases in process.
"The homes are going to be fixed up and habitable again. Some of them, in the case of one of them, we’ve received no response from the current owner so we’re just going to move ahead to take title and demolish it," van Steenhuyse said.
Even then, there's negotiating happening because the city isn't interested in taking properties off of the tax rolls.
Still van Steenhuyse thinks that that initiative, as sparingly used and closely hemmed as it might be, can help turn things around in certain spots.
"We think that’s going to make a huge difference in some of our neighborhoods...That cleanup might even be a catalyst to turnaround neighborhoods that have suffered."
