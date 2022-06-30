 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City Rotary Club announces new leadership

Mason City Rotary Club announces new leadership

Mason City Public Library weblogo

Mason City Public Library

 Lisa Grouette

New leaders are starting soon for the Mason City Sunrise River City Club.

The group announced the leadership for the upcoming 2022-23 year that begins July 1.

The new leaders are:

  • President - Theresa Price  
  • Past President – Nate Bothwell
  • President-Elect - Tim Coffey
  • Club Secretary – Les Seltun
  • Club Treasurer – Eric Levenhagen
  • Club Foundation Co-Chairs – Shelly Schmit & Dennis Renner
  • Club Membership Chair – Alyse Hesley
  • Club Public Image Chair – Tim Coffey
  • Club Community Service Chair – Jen Arends
  • Club Service Chair – Ruth Miller

Rotary is a global group made of 1.4 million members to create change within communities.

The Mason City Rotary Sunrise River City Club meets every Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. in the Commons at Mason City Library. During the summer, the club only meets on the first Thursday of the month according to a release.

