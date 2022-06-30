Mason City Rotary Club announces new leadership

New leaders are starting soon for the Mason City Sunrise River City Club.

The group announced the leadership for the upcoming 2022-23 year that begins July 1.

The new leaders are:

President - Theresa Price

Past President – Nate Bothwell

President-Elect - Tim Coffey

Club Secretary – Les Seltun

Club Treasurer – Eric Levenhagen

Club Foundation Co-Chairs – Shelly Schmit & Dennis Renner

Club Membership Chair – Alyse Hesley

Club Public Image Chair – Tim Coffey

Club Community Service Chair – Jen Arends

Club Service Chair – Ruth Miller

Rotary is a global group made of 1.4 million members to create change within communities.

The Mason City Rotary Sunrise River City Club meets every Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. in the Commons at Mason City Library. During the summer, the club only meets on the first Thursday of the month according to a release.

