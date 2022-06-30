Mason City Rotary Club announces new leadership

New leaders are starting soon for the Mason City Sunrise River City Club.
The group announced the leadership for the upcoming 2022-23 year that begins July 1.
The new leaders are:
- President - Theresa Price
- Past President – Nate Bothwell
- President-Elect - Tim Coffey
- Club Secretary – Les Seltun
- Club Treasurer – Eric Levenhagen
- Club Foundation Co-Chairs – Shelly Schmit & Dennis Renner
- Club Membership Chair – Alyse Hesley
- Club Public Image Chair – Tim Coffey
- Club Community Service Chair – Jen Arends
- Club Service Chair – Ruth Miller
Rotary is a global group made of 1.4 million members to create change within communities.
The Mason City Rotary Sunrise River City Club meets every Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. in the Commons at Mason City Library. During the summer, the club only meets on the first Thursday of the month according to a release.
