Mason City road will be reduced to one lane starting Nov. 14

MC Road Closure

The area of Maple Drive that will have a one lane road closure.

A road in Mason City will be down to one lane starting Nov. 14.

Maple Drive will be reduced to one lane between Tennessee Place and Ohio Avenue starting Monday and will last until Thursday, Nov. 17. This closure is necessary to install a fire hydrant and valve.

If Mason City residents have questions, contact the Operations and Maintenance Utility Division at 641-421-3677.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

