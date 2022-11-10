Mason City road will be reduced to one lane starting Nov. 14

A road in Mason City will be down to one lane starting Nov. 14.
Maple Drive will be reduced to one lane between Tennessee Place and Ohio Avenue starting Monday and will last until Thursday, Nov. 17. This closure is necessary to install a fire hydrant and valve.
If Mason City residents have questions, contact the Operations and Maintenance Utility Division at 641-421-3677.
