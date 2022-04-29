Mason City road closure for water reroute

Two roadways in Mason City will be closed on Monday to reroute a water main.

Mason City Operations & Maintenance Utility Crew will be closing the intersection of South Virginia Avenue and 17th Street southeast. South Virginia Avenue will be closed to through traffic between 16th Street southeast and 19th Street southeast, and 17th Street southeast will be closed to through traffic between South Hampshire Avenue and South Virginia Avenue.

Access to 17th Court southeast will be maintained by way of Virginia Avenue from the south off 19th Street southeast.

Upon the completion of the water main reroute, Peterson Contracting and their subcontractors will begin setting up a sanitary sewer bypass pumping operation in preparation of the replacement of the sanitary sewer manhole located in the intersection of Virginia Avenue and 17th Street southeast.

The water reroute and sanitary sewer manhole replacement projects are necessary prior to beginning work on the replacement of the Mason Creek culvert says the press release. The street closures will be in place for approximately four weeks. Additional notifications will be given when necessary.

If a person has questions, call Mason City Engineering Department at 641-421-3605.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.