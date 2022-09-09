Mason City residents will decide fate of LOSST in special election

The future of Mason City's local option sales and services tax rests in its residents' hands.

"Spend two minutes before you go into the polling booth and see the information we've provided. I think that it makes a compelling argument of why local option sales and service taxes is a revenue source that the city's benefited greatly from," said City Administrator Aaron Burnett.

LOSST is a 1% tax on all sales and services in Mason City and is crucial funding for the city. The difference between LOSST and other funding sources for the city is that its implementation is voted on by residents.

The tax was initially approved by residents in 1992 and has remained in place ever since. The most recent LOSST vote took place in 2012 and was approved for an 11-year term, set to expire in June 30, 2023.

The LOSST special vote will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13. Mason City residents can find information on where to vote and view a sample ballot on the county auditor's website, www.cerrogordoauditor.gov.

The vote is not to increase taxes but to continue the existing one. Voting on the tax will look different this time, according to Burnett.

"This election, we're not using a sunset date, we're saying until the voters repeal it," said Burnett. "This is a common practice across the state of Iowa to not have a sunset date because the sunset creates a problem when you actually go out and bond, you only have a guarantee of revenue until that is renewed."

Over 35% of LOSST revenue is from visitors shopping and utilizing local services. Groceries, prescriptions, gas, new construction, and cars are not taxed by LOSST.

Since fiscal year 2014, the city has received more than $52 million in LOSST funding.

That money is used for financing a number of things, but the largest portion since 2014 -- $26 million -- has gone toward property tax relief. Half of LOSST revenue goes toward this, giving a Mason City resident an annual property tax savings of $175.17 for a $100,000 home.

"Property taxes are reduced because of the revenues essentially offsetting those costs that would otherwise be incurred by property taxes," said Burnett.

The second major use of LOSST money is partially funding projects and services. Since 2014, the city has been able to fund nearly $21 million in street, parks and other projects throughout town.

Kayak and canoe park opens in Mason City Mason City residents might want to paddle over to the community's new recreation feature.

"The new canoe and kayak launch that we have on the Winnebago River, that was partially funded through LOSST. And that has been a fantastic project, both from a public-safety side and from a recreation side," said Burnett.

LOSST also helps with equipment and vehicle purchases for law enforcement.

"(People) think of local government and services they provide, one of the first things you think of is a fire engine. That is one of those things that we've purchased with local option sales and service tax," said Burnett.

Burnett said the city is making an effort to indicate amenities and equipment funded through LOSST revenue using signs.

"I think the more that we can show the one-to-one relation between the expenditure, those tax dollars, the more people understand why this is an important thing," said Burnett.

Removing LOSST would cause two big changes to Mason City, according to Burnett. The first is an increase in property taxes for residents. The second is reduced funding for some services, like recreational offerings.

"There's no one in their right mind that would say we don't need a police department, we don't need a fire department, we don't need to pave our streets or things along those lines," said Burnett. "That means that money has to come from somewhere, and that means that would then be offset by property tax."

To approve LOSST takes a simple majority in support. In the 2012 vote, it passed with around 70% approval.