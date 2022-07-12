Mason City residents invited to attend Highway 122 information meeting

Come with questions on Wednesday, July 13, about the upcoming Highway 122 feasibility study.

The City of Mason City will host a public information meeting on Wednesday to discuss the proposed feasibility study on Highway 122, stretching from Lark Avenue to Winnebago/Cerro Gordo Way in Mason City. The study was completed through the partnership of the Iowa DOT and WHKS according to a release.

All those who are interested are invited to attend this meeting between 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The meeting is being held in the Mason City Room at the Mason City Public Library. The meeting will be conducted utilizing an open forum format. The city, Iowa DOT, and WHKS staff will be present to review the corridor and informally discuss the study.

The meeting space is accessible for those with disabilities. Attendees will be asked to sign in as they enter the meeting room and will also have the opportunity to leave comments with staff or in writing on a provided form.

Any comments or questions prior to the meeting may be submitted by phone or email. Submit those to Mark Rahm at mrahm@masoncity.net or calling 641-421-3605.