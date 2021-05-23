Mason City resident rejoins Peace Corps to help with vaccine distribution

Mason City resident Kelli Moorehead, 50, a former Peace Corps volunteer, will be part of a special domestic deployment to a FEMA-supported Community Vaccination Center in the United States.
Moorehead served with the Peace Corps previously in Ukraine as a Youth in Development, and was among the nearly 7,000 volunteers serving when the Peace Corps globally evacuated in March 2020.
Her motivation in going is to not only share her experiences but to learn from others as well and form bonds, she said.
Peace Corps Response is a program that sends individuals with specialized experience to short-term service assignments. This marks the second time in the agency’s history that Peace Corps Response volunteers will serve a domestic deployment at FEMA’s request — the first followed Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
“The pandemic has effected and devastated so many people and families over the course of this last year not only domestically but globally. This deployment to help get vaccinations to as many people as possible is of the utmost importance,” added Moorehead.
The three-month assignments is the Peace Corps' answer to President Biden’s call to combat the pandemic with a whole-of-government effort and mobilize all resources. The Peace Corps is placing an emphasis on assisting in communities with the greatest need, where populations are traditionally underserved.
The Peace Corps began recruiting volunteers for this special domestic deployment after it was announced by the agency and FEMA on March 31.
Peace Corps volunteers and Peace Corps Response volunteers who were given “completion of service” status in 2020 as part of the global evacuation due to COVID-19 were eligible to serve. Volunteers will be assigned to language support, administrative, logistical, and other work that supports the operation of FEMA-funded Community Vaccination Centers, but will not be administering the vaccine, nor will they engage in any other clinical work during their assignment.
“Serving abroad in Ukraine was an amazing and life changing experience. Now to be able to serve here in the United States and help my fellow countrymen/women during these unprecedented times is an honor. Lending a hand and going where you are most needed is what Peace Corps is all about, and I'm happy to be able to do so,” said Moorehead.