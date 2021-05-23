Mason City resident rejoins Peace Corps to help with vaccine distribution

Mason City resident Kelli Moorehead, 50, a former Peace Corps volunteer, will be part of a special domestic deployment to a FEMA-supported Community Vaccination Center in the United States.

Moorehead served with the Peace Corps previously in Ukraine as a Youth in Development, and was among the nearly 7,000 volunteers serving when the Peace Corps globally evacuated in March 2020.

Her motivation in going is to not only share her experiences but to learn from others as well and form bonds, she said.

Peace Corps Response is a program that sends individuals with specialized experience to short-term service assignments. This marks the second time in the agency’s history that Peace Corps Response volunteers will serve a domestic deployment at FEMA’s request — the first followed Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“The pandemic has effected and devastated so many people and families over the course of this last year not only domestically but globally. This deployment to help get vaccinations to as many people as possible is of the utmost importance,” added Moorehead.