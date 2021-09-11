Mason City resident reflects on 9/11 attacks

Most Americans remember where they were 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001. But Tom O'Neil remembers more than most.

O'Neil knew someone, a relative and a North Iowa resident, who was a pilot at the time. The morning of Sept. 11, 2001, a flight the relative piloted departed San Francisco. Shortly after, news hit that the United Airlines Flight 11 had struck the World Trade Center in New York City.

Because of airline policies on employees offering media commentary, the Globe is not identifying the pilot or the airline for which he works.

O'Neil recalls sitting at work when he heard the news and the immediate sense of panic he felt.

"I have no issue saying I was scared," O'Neil said. "My biggest concern was for (him)."

Tom and the rest of his family were now left in the dark.

"We knew he was leaving from San Francisco, but nobody knew what flights were involved," said O'Neil. "It wasn't until the afternoon that we finally heard from him... It was awhile before we knew he was OK."

Those moments made an already horrific situation even worse for O'Neil and his family, as he remembers how slowly time went by waiting for news about his relative.