Mason City resident reflects on 9/11 attacks

Most Americans remember where they were 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001. But Tom O'Neil remembers more than most.
O'Neil knew someone, a relative and a North Iowa resident, who was a pilot at the time. The morning of Sept. 11, 2001, a flight the relative piloted departed San Francisco. Shortly after, news hit that the United Airlines Flight 11 had struck the World Trade Center in New York City.
Because of airline policies on employees offering media commentary, the Globe is not identifying the pilot or the airline for which he works.
O'Neil recalls sitting at work when he heard the news and the immediate sense of panic he felt.
"I have no issue saying I was scared," O'Neil said. "My biggest concern was for (him)."
Tom and the rest of his family were now left in the dark.
"We knew he was leaving from San Francisco, but nobody knew what flights were involved," said O'Neil. "It wasn't until the afternoon that we finally heard from him... It was awhile before we knew he was OK."
Those moments made an already horrific situation even worse for O'Neil and his family, as he remembers how slowly time went by waiting for news about his relative.
The impact of the Sept. 11 attacks hit the O'Neil family almost immediately, as the pilot had to return his flight to San Francisco and was stuck there for over a week, far from his wife and children, and parents and siblings in North Iowa.
Eventually, the pilot was furloughed from his job and it took months for him to return to aviation.
The events from that day prompted Tom O'Neil and the pilot to visit Ground Zero together when visiting New York City in 2002.
"This was our generation's Pearl Harbor," O'Neil said as a reason for visiting the memorial. "I hope for generations nobody has to feel that way ever again."
O'Neil remembers nearly two decades later just how emotional and surreal it was to be there just a year after the attacks, especially since they were there just a year prior in 2001, before the attacks.
"It was a very, very somber scene," O'Neil said. "There was the sound of construction, and dump trucks, it was an eerie feeling."
Now, 20 years after the attack, O'Neil thinks that day has opened his eyes and made him more appreciative of the country he lives in, and the realities of life.
"I think, it's a good reminder of how quickly things can change," O'Neil said. "More than anything, it emboldened me to have pride in our country."
