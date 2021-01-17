Mason City resident making Iowa civil rights history come alive

Seven years before the state of Iowa was admitted to the Union in 1846, the Iowa Supreme Court decided its first case: "In Re the Matter of Ralph."

The matter at hand was a Missouri slave named Ralph who went to live and work in Dubuque in 1834 at local lead mines as part of an agreement with his owner to purchase his freedom for $550 plus interest. The money wasn't paid back after five years and so Ralph's owner, Montgomery, sent bounty hunters to seize the man and bring him back to Missouri.

However, Ralph wasn't taken to Missouri to stand trial. He went through the Iowa Territory's judicial system, whose highest court eventually decided that Ralph was responsible for paying his debt but also that he was a free man the moment he set foot on Iowa soil.