Mason City receives Urban Forestry awards

Mason City recently received recognition for its dedication to trees.

"Every year, the Urban Forestry Awards luncheon recognizes cities, college campuses and utilities that demonstrate a variety of dedication to the importance of trees in their respective communities," a press release from the Iowa DNR said.

Mason City was the recipient of two awards: the Tree City USA Award and the Tree City USA Growth Award.

To qualify for the Tree City USA Award, a city must have "either a city forester or an active city tree board, have a tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita annually for its community forestry program and have a tree planning and maintenance plan."

Tree City USA Growth Award recipient cities must "provide education and public relations, partnerships, planning and management," as well as tree planting and maintenance.

Additionally, Alliant Energy received a Tree Line USA Award. To qualify, utilities must meet requirements involving "quality tree care, annual worker training, tree planting, public education, a tree-based energy conservation program and an annual Arbor Day celebration."

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.