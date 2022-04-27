Mason City receives award from Arbor Day Foundation

Sun shining through the trees at Lester Milligan Park in Mason City.
LISA GROUETTE - Globe Gazette
Mason City has received a Tree City USA Growth Award by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.
According to a press release, a Growth Award is bestowed to a community alongside their Tree City USA recognition for demonstrating environmental improvement and a higher level of tree care. The Growth Award recognizes major milestones and annual activities in five categories on a point based system to build sustainable community forestry programs over the long term.
"Tree City USA communities can experience the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year," said chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation Dan Lambe in a statement. "The trees being planted and cared for by Mason City are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for."
With the additional recognition of a Growth Award, Mason City has demonstrated their expediency towards building framework for sustainable urban forest management says the release. Urban tree plantings help reduce energy consumption by up to 25%, which will reduce general energy costs and help with overall cooling of the city.
Photos: East Park Gardens in Mason City
East Park Gardens (3).jpg
Numerous gardens featuring a large variety of colorful flowers line a paved trail and water feature near the Murphy Gazebo, on East Park's east side.
Lisa Grouette
