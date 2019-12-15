Children around the world look forward to Christmas not only for the gifts under the tree and surprises in their stockings, but also for a good meal and a happy home.
However, not all children are so fortunate, and some can’t even return home, and one Mason City real estate agent wants to make sure area children feel at home during the holidays.
Every year, Jane Fischer hosts a Christmas Eve pizza party complete with gifts for kids at the Four Oaks facility who can’t go home or don’t have a safe home to go to for the holidays.
Usually, she has about 10 kids to shop for, but this year she’s hosting 21 out of the 52 kids at the Four Oaks facility in Mason City.
Fischer said she started hosting these parties when she helped one of her friends collect toys for the kids out at Four Oaks in 2003 and took up the mantle the following year when her friend couldn’t continue it.
“I’ve been blessed to be able to do it, but there’s just such a need,” she said. “If I weren’t here, they’d still have their Christmas, but I just want to make sure that they get every opportunity to make their wish list like every other kid does, and not all of them probably believe in Santa, but just to have that experience that we all take for granted, unfortunately.”
Fischer had spent a few years figuring out how to best help these children with her parties, and a group from Des Moines wanted to do something special outside of the mainstream, like Toys for Tots, and have been coming up and helping her with the party.
“It just meant so much to them; it was just such a life lesson,” Fischer said.
This year, a local Girl Scout troop will be helping her shop for the 21 kids the Saturday before Christmas, she said.
Every year, Fischer and the staff of Four Oaks get together and split the collected money for each child and shop before the holiday. Fischer also gets a list of each child, their first name, gender and sizes, what they want and what they like.
Whatever Fischer and any helpers buy for the kids go to the facility, and the Four Oaks staff then wrap and bag all the presents.
The Four Oaks facility in Mason City has two programs: a Psychiatric Medical Institute for Children (PMIC) program and a recently added group foster care program, said Janna Wuttke, utilization manager for Four Oaks.
“The kids we serve all have for the most part have suffered severe trauma in their lives,” said Wuttke, who noted that some face mental health issues. “So they’ve been sexually abused, physically abused, some girls that have been sex trafficked, so they really experienced some pretty awful things in their life.”
The children at the facilities are between the ages of 5 and 17.
Fischer said usually each year there are 12 to 14 kids who either don’t have a home to go to or don’t have a home that’s safe to go to, so they stay in the facility for Christmas. But this year, she has 21, the youngest of whom is 7 years old.
“I truly think that if I wasn’t doing this that there’d still be presents for the kids,” she said.
Wuttke said the Four Oaks staff would “really have to scramble” if it wasn’t for Fischer, though, because they don’t have the money to buy Christmas presents for Christmas Day.
“Frequently, we’ll get some things from the Salvation Army, and that’s Toys for Tots as well, but that’s usually after things have gone out to the community,” she said.
By holding this party, Fischer said she can ask the kids at Four Oaks what they want for Christmas rather than leave what they’ll get up to chance.
Every year, Fischer said she makes sure each child gets a pair of pajamas and a blanket for Christmas.
Sponsors play an important role in Fischer’s ability to hold the party every year for the kids. Cargill has provided Fischer pizza every Christmas Eve for the kids and sponsors the Christmas Day dinner she holds.
People who want to help can contact Fischer for what to get or who to shop for, or donate money. Cash can go to the Four Oaks facility, but checks have to be made out to Jane Fischer to ensure the money is used to buy gifts for the kids. If checks are made out to Four Oaks, the money has to go to the main office in Cedar Rapids.
People can also support Four Oaks throughout the year by providing day-to-day needs – such as toiletries – to the facility, as well as donating any toys or clothes.
