TO HELP

If you would like to help, contact Fischer for what to get or who to shop for, or donate money.

• Call Fischer at 641-424-4663, or email her at jane@janefischer.com

• Cash can go to the Four Oaks facility, but checks have to be made out to Jane Fischer to ensure the money is used to buy gifts for the kids.

• People can also support Four Oaks throughout the year by providing day-to-day needs – such as toiletries – to the facility, as well as donating any toys or clothes.