Mason City railroad overpass issue postponed

The Special meeting of the Mason City Council, scheduled for August 23, was canceled after two councilmen were not able to make the meeting.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett was planning to ask the council to enter into a contract with WHKS to complete a preliminary design for an overpass over the Canadian Pacific Railway on the south east side of the city.

Earlier this year the city hired WHKS to do a feasibility study to look at options for crossing the Canadian Pacific Railway. During rail switches wait time for traffic is sometimes up to 45 minutes. WHKS came up with placing an underpass on South Kentucky Avenue or an overpass on South Illinois Avenue.

A third option was presented to the city council in July which would extend 19th Street Southeast past South Illinois Avenue to avoid the Stone Pillar neighborhood. The extended road would cut north with an overpass going over the tracks, then head back west to the 900 block of South Illinois Avenue.

Burnett said the majority of the council supports that option, and the city has several unprecedented opportunities to secure grant funds for the project from the federal and state government, but the application periods are in a short timeframe.

Burnett was planning to ask the council to enter into a $220,000 contract with WHKS to complete a preliminary design and to prepare funding applications.

Burnette said the council will likely address this matter at a September meeting.