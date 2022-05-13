 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City Public Transit will have a temporary change

Mason City bus- Departs

A Mason City bus departs from downtown's Central Park.

There will be a temporary change to public transportation on in Mason City.

City of Mason City announced on Thursday that the Mason City Public Transit buses will move across the street from Central Park on May 13 and May 16. According to a release, passengers will board public transit buses in Enterprise Alley to the west of City Hall.

Enterprise Alley will be closed to through traffic between 1st Street northwest and 2nd Street northwest to accommodate the transit buses. 1st Street northwest will remain open but use caution and allow for extra travel time.

MC Enterprise Alley

Location of Enterprise Alley in Mason City.

The temporary boarding relocation and alley closure is due to the removal of two trees in Central Park. The transit routes will not be affected by this boarding relocation.

Boarding of transit buses will resume at the comfort station on May 17.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

