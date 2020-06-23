Mason City Public Library has now re-opened with restrictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After months of being closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is now re-open to residents — on reduced hours, in a more limited capacity.

In a post on Facebook, the Mason City Public Library shared that it will be open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for anyone needing literary diversions during quarantine.

For now, though, the Mason City Public Library is asking that people call the library to request items or go into the library catalog online and place items on hold. Those materials will then be placed at the Mason City Room Entrance of the library for pick up. As the post takes care to note, "Patrons will be notified by telephone when items are ready for pickup."

Despite being closed to residents, the Mason City Public Library has kept up a number of online programs in recent months.