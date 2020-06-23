You are the owner of this article.
Mason City Public Library has now re-opened with restrictions
Mason City Public Library has now re-opened with restrictions

Mason City Public Library

After months of being closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is now re-open to residents — on reduced hours, in a more limited capacity.

In a post on Facebook, the Mason City Public Library shared that it will be open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for anyone needing literary diversions during quarantine.

For now, though, the Mason City Public Library is asking that people call the library to request items or go into the library catalog online and place items on hold. Those materials will then be placed at the Mason City Room Entrance of the library for pick up. As the post takes care to note, "Patrons will be notified by telephone when items are ready for pickup."

Despite being closed to residents, the Mason City Public Library has kept up a number of online programs in recent months.

On Monday afternoon, the library helped sponsor a juggling workshop for teenagers via Zoom. The Mason City Public Library has also featured videos about various animals and explainers on apps for its summer reading campaign.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.

