Downtown Mason City was bustling with activity Saturday as members and allies of the area's LGBTQ+ community gathered for the fifth annual Mason City Pride Festival.

The event was the best attended so far and was, according to organizers, a "day filled with love, celebration and inclusion."

Megan Markos, one of the leading organizers, said, "The support of the city itself was incredible, we had partners in the Chamber of Commerce and Visit Mason City, and the community support was incredible as well."

In partnership with local businesses, the festival sold buttons that earned buyers discounts and special offers throughout the day at establishments including Brix Wine and Whiskey, Wok N' Roll, The Corner, Mason City Brewing, Oak Leaf Comics, Happy Donkey and Lulu's. Cerro Gordo Public Health's booth at the park was staffed with medical professionals answering questions about testing, prevention, harm reduction, and sexual health.

Pride Month is typically celebrated in June to commemorate the Stonewall Inn riots of June 1969, when police raids on lesbian and gay bars in Greenwich Village in New York City turned violent. Considered a watershed moment in modern LGBTQ liberation, the first pride marches were organized a year later and have spread since across the nation and world.

Organizers say that holding Mason City's event in July lets locals attend and learn from bigger and more established pride events such as those in Des Moines and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The Rev. Le Anne Clausen de Montes helps coordinate the event, along with Mason City Voices for Inclusion, and said the community has been warmly welcomed. When asked to name the biggest obstacle toward LGBTQ inclusion in rural Iowa, de Montes answered in one word: "Bigots."

As anti-LGBTQ hate crimes and harassment continue to rise, de Montes said, LGBTQ youths deserve a place like the pride festival where they can learn "they have the support they need; the educational, health care and the mental health support ... (and know) that there is a community that welcomes them and wants to keep them safe and let them be who they are."

"It's appalling that these types of comments are being made by radical extremist group(s) that try to represent this as a Christian view ... that even young children are going to hell if they are LGBTQ-identifying. ... This has nothing to do with any kind of Gospel that Jesus taught."

The day proceeded with minimal disruption, save for an incident in which a protester walked on stage and unplugged sound equipment being used at the drag show. The protester was removed amid chants from the crowd of "No place for hate." No charges were filed.

Across from Central Park in a parking lot was a showing of around a dozen or more who described themselves as a "group of Christians," congregating for what they refused to be characterized as a protest, but a "love crusade" and prayer and worship circle.

The group obtained no permit from the city to conduct a protest, instead characterizing their gathering as "(To) be a light and speak the truth. We're not here to interfere, just to pray over what's going on," according to attendee Julie Billings.

"We aren't here to be confrontational, we're not here to judge. We aren't against the flesh, we're against the sin," said Billings, who also serves as chair of the Cerro Gordo County Republican Party.

Markos brushed it off, and described the detractors as an "irrelevant showing."

"(We had) way more supporters than agitators," Markos said. She said they enlisted a great group of 10 security volunteers who "really made everyone feel safe and really kind of steered away any type of negativity that could have happened."

The day's events culminated with a family-friendly drag show that featured performers from all over the Midwest.

Josie Whitehurst of Mason City said she was attending because she "believes in all forms of love, and I also grew up with a gay father, so I am here to support."

Hosted by Vlad Moon, the show included the drag performers known as "Prunella DeVille" and "Anjila Cavalier," a 35-year veteran of the art of female impersonation who was Miss Gay Iowa 1999.

"We just want to be comfortable and celebrate who we are with no drama. Period. We're not pushing our agenda onto anyone else, we just want to have our peace and our sanctity without being disturbed by anybody else," Cavalier said.

After performing the cheeky country tune "You Can't Pray the Gay Away," DeVille lamented: Since they (bigots) are gonna listen to the God that lives in them, you've got to listen to the God that lives in you. What they have to say means nothing to you. God doesn't make mistakes. ... God loves you and we all love each other."

Overall, the day's events were seen by attendees as a joyful celebration of inclusion. It was that and so much more for one Mason City couple.

Lillyth Alden said she was planning to propose to her partner, Katelyn Simpkins, three weeks ago.

Simpkins said, "We were actually supposed to be in Florida this week, but I had a vision, and it was a bad one, so I told her we're not going." The cancelled plans meant they could attend the pride festival for the first time, and it was during trivia in the park that Alden popped the question.

Simpkins, hand in hand with her fiancée, then summed up the Mason City Pride Festival as "the happiest day of my life. I feel the love."