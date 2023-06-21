Mason City's LGBTQ+ Pride Festival will be held Saturday, July 15, in Central Park and will celebrate LGBTQ+ citizens and allies who live and work in Mason City and the surrounding area.

North Iowa Mutual Aid is selling T-shirts to support the Pride Festival. The deadline to buy a T-shirt and have $10 from each T-shirt sold directly support the festival is June 22, the link can be found at northiowamutualaid.org

According to the Facebook Group Mason City, IA LGBTQ+ Pride Festival, activities are set to begin at 9 a.m. and include the Second annual Rainbow Fun Run 5K, Pet Pride Parade, Youth Talent Show, Renewal of Vows for LGBTQ+ couples, name/pronoun blessings, free mom/dad hugs, family-friendly drag show, vendor booths, activities, info booths, and open mic.

"North Iowa Mutual Aid wants to show our support for our LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors," said North Iowa Mutual Aid founder and director Natasha Marquis. "We look forward to celebrating Pride in Mason City on Saturday, July 15 in Central Park."

Vendors and those wishing to volunteer are encouraged to sign up through the Facebook group Mason City, IA LGBTQ+ Pride Festival 2023.