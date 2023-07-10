Prairie Ridge's Downtown Drop-In Center is a community center on a mission.

According to the Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Health Center's website, that mission is to "empower individuals to live healthy purpose-filled lives on their terms."

The drop-in center supports that idea and patients with peer support and activities, crisis counseling and case management.

"When most people think about Prairie Ridge, they think about substance abuse or residential treatment. The drop-in center is a little more informal, and we welcome anyone who needs a chance to talk or unwind a little," said Cassy Daleske, case manager.

Centers like Prairie Ridge's downtown location are designed to offer patients and community members a comfortable and welcoming place, whether they're experiencing distress or just want a place to spend some time.

Mel Tilley provides peer support in addition to her position as activities coordinator. She's a friendly and welcoming face in the drop-in center's lobby and greets new visitors with grace and an abundance of helpful information.

"Stop in and talk for a minute, even if you're just curious. See what we're all about," she said. "There's probably something we offer that can help you or someone you care about."

One of the most accessed services at the center is crisis counseling to help people focus in stressful situations, offer support and guidance if needed and assist in getting other needed services.

"We have crisis counseling for anyone who needs it. You don't have to be a Prairie Ridge patient or even have insurance. We do our best to get folks connected to what they need no matter their circumstances," said crisis counselor Stephanie Patterson. "We're here to help you map out a path to success. It doesn't matter where you are in your life, when you've got something going on we're here to talk."

Patterson, Daleske and Tilley don't work miracles as often as people in distress would like one, but having community and peer support can make a tough time easier to bear.

"For lots of people, relationship building is stronger in an informal setting. We may have people in crisis stop in for daily check-ins to be sure we're on the right track. Some people come by once a week for conversation. Each person is different, and we do our best to build the foundation they need to be successful," said Daleske.

Being a part of Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Health gives the staff at the center a lot of resources to lean on. PRIBH offers a multitude of programs like residential service, in-home assistance through integrated health home, and the assertive community treatment – or ACT – team that is a specialized and individualized plan of care for situations that require more support.

The staff at the drop-in center also are familiar with services offered by other agencies and have strong connections with providers in the area.

"One thing that can really knock people for a loop is the loss of stable housing. It's hard to get or keep a job if you don't have that stability in your life. It's hard to get stable housing without a job, so it becomes a feedback loop," Patterson said. "We work very closely with Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless Shelters, 43 North Iowa, Friends of the Family and others to assist in housing needs."

"We have rental applications here you can fill out. We also have computers set up for you to use to apply for jobs or access documents and online accounts. Feel free to stop by with a friend to check us out," said Daleske. "We've got warm heat in the winter and cool air conditioning in the summer."

The enter offers support and guidance in times of personal turmoil. Crisis counseling is often the first step in setting priorities, and peer support can make meeting those goals feel less challenging.

Prairie Ridge Downtown Drop-In Center is located at 112 Second St. N.E. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No appointment is necessary.