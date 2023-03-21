A Cerro Gordo County Conservation worker was killed in a work-related accident Thursday.

According to County Conservation Director Josh Brandt, 44-year-old Cory Behr of Rockwell was killed while working at Lime Creek Nature Center. Brandt declined to go into detail about the accident's circumstances.

In a statement, the Mason City Police Department said around 9:40 a.m. officers responded to Nature Center Road for a call from a co-worker stating a man had been injured while working with machinery.

Officers found Behr deceased at the scene. According to the press release, an investigation is still ongoing and no further details are being released at this time.

