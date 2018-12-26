MASON CITY | Three unidentified individuals were declined drinks after entering a local bar and then got into a fight that ended with one of the individuals firing what several described as a "warning shot" according bar owner, David Despenas.
The altercation occurred at Spike's Tap & Grill on Seventh Street Southeast about 1:55 a.m. Sunday as the establishment was closing and bartenders were attempting to get regulars out the door.
According Despenas, events unfolded out in front of the bar in the street and involved the three unknown individuals as well as several other patrons. After one of the individuals discharged his weapon into the air, he reportedly put the gun away.
Neither Despenas nor the staff have been able to identify the individuals in question but he assumes they "showed up looking to start something." "These people weren't salt of the earth," Despenas said.
Despenas, who has been a bar owner for 24 years, said that he's never had a problem like this and that "99.9 percent of the time we don't have any altercations." Patrons are "polite even when drinking" and police often walk through to check in and make sure everyone leaves all right. So, according to Despenas, it was just as surprising to them when the call came in.
According to a Mason City Police Department report, several people were sent to the hospital for injuries however there were no injuries reported due to gunfire.
There are cameras across the street from the bar and those are being reviewed though no one has been apprehended for the shooting or the altercation. But Despenas said that if any frequenter of his bar was involved, in any way, he or she "won't be back."
Mason City Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact them at 641-421-3636 or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-383-0088.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.