Mason City Police Department will take your holiday package deliveries

The Mason City Police Department wants to partner with our community to prevent crime this holiday season.

Now through Dec. 23, you can have your holiday packages shipped to MCPD instead of your front steps. MCPD wants to avoid thefts by porch pirates and taking theft reports from those of you who may not be able to be at home when your package arrives.

Packages can be shipped to Mason City Police Department, 78 South Georgia Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401.

MCPD staff will be available to retrieve packages Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Package pick-up will also be available on Thursdays until 7 p.m. On Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11, and 18, packages can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Packages must weigh less than 50 pounds and a government-issued ID will be required to verify your identity for package pick-up.

All packages must be picked up by Dec. 23 or they will be returned to sender. Kids – we are not taking calls to see if mom or dad ordered that “special” package with a specific return address!

Questions? Please contact Crime Victim Specialist Courtney Moretz at 641-494-3591 or email her at cmoretz@masoncity.net for more information or to coordinate expected delivery at the police department. MCPD is working with FedEx, UPS, and the United States Postal Service to coordinate delivery times for packages.

