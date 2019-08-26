{{featured_button_text}}
Mason City Police Department swearing in

McKenna Whitehill (left) and Amber Axon (right), two North Iowa natives, are the newest additions to the Mason City Police Department. 

The officers were sworn in this past Friday and are currently training. 

 JARED McNETT jared.mcnett@globegazette.com

Of the 20 something applicants that the Mason City Police Department had in its latest round of recruitment, it found two in particular that bring a lot to the table.

According to Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, new officers Amber Axon and McKenna Whitehill will both provide local knowledge, previous experience and a different skill set. 

"We certainly see a different set of skills that women bring to the job than men do," Brinkley said. "We want to look more like our community. We try to do that everyday."

Along with that representation, Brinkley also pointed out that both Axon and Whitehill, who will train at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy before coming back to Mason City, both had knowledge about the department before coming in.

He said that Whitehill had been an intern in the past while Axon had worked in intake at the jail so they aren't coming in totally blind to the way things are done at the department. "I think they have a developed interest in law enforcement," Brinkley added.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Also of import, according to Brinkley, was that both officers are from the North Iowa area. Axon currently lives in Greene and Whitehill grew up in Mason City. He believes that at least a little bit of the department's success is owed to the number of people it has brought on that are from here. 

For relationship building, Brinkley said it's fantastic for new officers to come with that sense of community and the department does so much better when it looks like the place it serves. 

Once Axon and Whitehill graduate from the academy training on or about December 15 they'll have additional training in Mason City before they're officially on patrol.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments