Mason City Police Department reimagines how to hire

Just a few years ago, hiring new officers at the Mason City Police Department felt like a near impossible task to Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.

That wasn't always the case.

"In the mid-'90s when you (a law enforcement department) posted a job you would have a couple hundred applicants. ... It was easy," Brinkley said. "Just as time has gone on that interest has faded."

Over the last five years, Brinkley said, there's been a decline in interest to work in law enforcement, and that decline was only made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of the hundreds of applicants for open positions in years past, Brinkley said he was lucky to receive 20.

It got to the point where MCPD was down 13 officers, and hiring efforts were largely unsuccessful.

"We weren't getting enough people at the top of the funnel to be able to shake it out and get good people at the bottom," Brinkley said. "The definition of insanity is doing something over and over again and expecting different results, and in law enforcement I think we fall victim to that often. ... We had to do something different."

Brinkley and the city of Mason City chose to rethink their approach to hiring in the police force. Brinkley worked with city officials to develop a new recruitment and hiring strategy to attract and retain quality candidates.

"We went back through our whole hiring process from application to hire and all the things that happen in between," Brinkley said. "We looked at those and asked, where can we cut time? Where can we make this more efficient?"

The first major overhaul was allowing candidates to submit applications online instead of through the mail, making the application process easier for both the MCPD and potential applicants, as well as speeding up the process.

The department also drastically condensed the testing process for candidates. Originally, each section of testing took a full day. Under the new format, all testing is completed over one weekend.

"For us, it was about tightening down the timeline, because the people who are applying here are applying at other agencies in the area," Brinkley said. "We're competing who can get them first."

The first time the department used the new strategy it took it 66 days to hire new officers.

"That was pretty remarkable," Brinkley said. "That was a pretty fast timeline, and it worked. We got really good people."

The restructuring of the hiring process led to overwhelming success for the department last year, bringing in eight new officers.

"Not many places are doing what we are doing right now," Brinkley said.

MCPD hiring stats The Mason City Police Department is now only five officers short of being fully staffed. The MCPD is capable of staffing 48 officers at any given time.

One person hired via the revamped recruitment and hiring process was officer Garth Wolff.

Wolff was hired by the MCPD in November of 2021 following stints as an officer in Denison and Milford.

While looking to make the jump to a larger police department, Wolff said the efficiency of MCPD's hiring process was key in his decision to take the position.

"Mason City's hiring process was a lot more in depth," Wolff said. "Despite this, I was given an offer quickly which helped me make a decision."

Wolff said that in addition to the expedited hiring process, the opportunity to go for a ride along with a current officer and the expanded offerings of the MCPD, played a big factor in his choice to come to Mason City over other departments.

And for both Wolff and the department, the process has been a success.

"It's been great so far," Wolff said.

Brinkley said MCPD is currently undergoing another recruitment period and, if successful, could lead to the department being fully staffed for the first time in years.

"We're definitely moving in the right direction," Brinkley said. "We did it; we proved we can do it. ... We need to stay on this process to stay caught up."

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

