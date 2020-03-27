Mason City Police Department makes changes to operations amid COVID-19

The Mason City Police Department is updating its operations in the midst of COVID-19.
The police department's lobby is now closed to the public.
To reach the department during normal business hours, or to report an incident to dispatch at any time, call 641-421-3636. Use 911 for emergencies.
Police reports can be filed online on the City of Mason City's official website. Officers will follow up on reports via telephone when possible.
If an officer is sent out to take a report in person, you may be asked to meet the officer outside to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure. If a situation requires being in close contact with an officer for an extended period of time, you may be asked to wear a filter mask to protect staff.
If you come to Mason CIty Police Department to make a report, use the east entrance; upon arrival, pick up the handset for the public phone in the vestibule. Your call will be answered by dispatch and an officer may speek with you outside. If you need a copy of a report or to speak with records, phone numbers are posted there for the corresponding request.
"As much as we enjoy interacting with our community," the Mason City Police Department statement said, "we are not going to be able to pose for selfies, give hugs, or greet you with traditional handshakes. We are working hard to keep our staff healthy so that they can help take care of our community. During this time we are not taking food items from the public for our staff. We appreciate your understanding and support in making this a reality!"
